Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Doesn't see floor in loss to Hawks
Leonard (ankle) did not play in Saturday's loss to Atlanta.
The big man was listed as probable entering Saturday, and the team never fully clarified his status prior to tip. It appears as though Leonard was likely available but simply was not a part of the rotation. The Illinois product has logged only six total minutes since Dec. 11.
