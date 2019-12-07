Play

Hood was helped off the court during Friday's game against the Lakers after suffering an apparent foot injury, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Hood's injury was a non-contact injury, and according to Goon, he wasn't able to put much weight on his foot afterward. He won't return to Friday's matchup. Kent Bazemore and Mario Hezonja will see more minutes in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories