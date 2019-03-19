Trail Blazers' Rodney Hood: Reaches double figures again
Hood put up 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 106-98 win over the Pacers.
C.J. McCollum (knee) was sidelined for just the second time all season, but his absence didn't result in Hood moving into the starting five. It was instead Jake Layman who entered the top unit, but he was held scoreless in 14 minutes while Hood offered a nice scoring punch off the bench for the third game in a row. McCollum looks on track to miss at least a week with the injury, so Hood should enjoy a slightly elevated role on offense for a few more games.
