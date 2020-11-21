Hood and the Trail Blazers have come to terms on a two-year, $21 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hood's decision to decline his $6 million player option certainly paid off with this deal. However, the second year of this deal is not guaranteed. He played averaged 11.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 triples across 29.5 minutes in 21 games with Portland last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. It remains unclear if he will be ready to go when the season tips off, but it has had nearly a full calendar year to recover. He projects to again come off the bench and provide depth on the wing.