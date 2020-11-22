Wanamaker agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Warriors on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wanamaker played a backup point guard role with the Celtics last season, seeing 19.3 minutes per game and averaging 6.9 points, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds. Wanamaker will continue occupying a reserve role with the Warriors, though he'll likely have to battle with Jordan Poole and Damion Lee for minutes in the backcourt.