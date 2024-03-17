Paul will move back to the bench for Saturday's game versus the Lakers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
This is an expected move with Stephen Curry back in the lineup after a three-game absence. With the Warriors getting healthy again, Paul's fantasy appeal will likely trend down.
