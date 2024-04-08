Paul notched 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, nine assists, one block and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 win over the Jazz.
Paul came one assist shy of a double-double as he took over point guard duties amid Stephen Curry's (rest) absence. The 38-year old vet has started only 16 games for the Warriors this season, and while his numbers have taken a hit in every category as a reserve, Paul's playoff record is outstanding. Over 149 playoff games, Paul has averaged 20.0 points, 8.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
