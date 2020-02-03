Warriors' Jacob Evans: Joins starting five Monday
Evans is starting at point guard Monday against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With D'Angelo Russell unavailable Monday due to a quad injury, Evans will join Golden State's starting lineup for the first time all season. When seeing 20 or more minutes this season, Evans is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
