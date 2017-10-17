Cook agreed Tuesday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cook will fill the 17th and final roster spot for the Warriors heading into their regular-season opener Tuesday against the Rockets, with he and rookie Chris Boucher (knee) serving as the team's two designated two-way players. The nature of Cook's contract means that he'll likely spend most of the campaign with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, but as the third point guard on the depth chart, he'll likely join the active roster in the event Stephen Curry or Shaun Livingston are forced to miss a game due to injury or rest purposes.