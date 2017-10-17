Warriors' Quinn Cook: Inks two-way deal with Golden State
Cook agreed Tuesday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Cook will fill the 17th and final roster spot for the Warriors heading into their regular-season opener Tuesday against the Rockets, with he and rookie Chris Boucher (knee) serving as the team's two designated two-way players. The nature of Cook's contract means that he'll likely spend most of the campaign with the Warriors' G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, but as the third point guard on the depth chart, he'll likely join the active roster in the event Stephen Curry or Shaun Livingston are forced to miss a game due to injury or rest purposes.
More News
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...