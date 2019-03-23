Warriors' Quinn Cook: Starting Saturday
Cook will start Saturday against the Mavericks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, with Stephen Curry out for rest, Cook will start. Across eight previous starts this season, Cook has averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.9 minutes.
