Warriors' Quinn Cook: To be recalled from G-League
Cook will be recalled from the G-League, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Stephen Curry (ankle) is slated to be out for at least two weeks, so Cook will be recalled to serve as the Warriors' third point guard behind Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw. Despite potentially remaining with the Warriors for the duration of Curry's absence, Cook likely won't see enough minutes to make a fantasy impact.
