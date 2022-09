Rollins (foot) will not have any restrictions in training camp or the preseason, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Rollins was sidelined during Summer League due to a foot fracture that was revealed after he was selected by the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Draft, but it appears the rookie won't be restricted any further in camp. Rollins should provide backcourt depth for the Warriors in 2022-23 after averaging 18.9 points per game for Toledo during his final collegiate season.