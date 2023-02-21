The Wizards finalized a contract buyout with Barton on Tuesday, and he'll become a free agent when he clears waivers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Barton averaged 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.4 minutes across 40 games for Washginton this season before falling out of head coach Wes Unseld's rotation in late December. He's appeared in just nine of the Wizards' past 18 contests and posted 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes during that stretch. Given the veteran forward's offensive track record, he'll likely draw interest from contending teams who are looking for a little more firepower off the bench.