Barton posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-100 win over the Hornets.

Barton returned from a three-game absence Tuesday and was productive off the bench, posting his third-highest scoring total of the season with an efficient performance from beyond the arc. However, Tuesday's matchup marked the first time he had scored in double figures since Feb. 6, and he's averaged just 4.2 points in 12.4 minutes per game over his last 14 appearances.