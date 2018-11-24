Wizards' Dwight Howard: Questionable Saturday
Howard (lower body) is questionable Saturday against the Pelicans.
Howard is in danger of missing his third straight game due to gluteal soreness. Thomas Bryant has been starting in Howard's place and will presumably continue doing so for the remainder of Howard's absence.
