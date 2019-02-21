Wizards' Dwight Howard: Return not imminent
Though Howard (back) resumed light workouts Thursday in Washington, his return to game action isn't considered imminent, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Howard has been barred from on-court activity since undergoing spinal surgery in November and appears set to work out under the supervision of the Wizards' coaching and training staffs before getting reintegrated with teammates in practice. The Wizards will likely wait and see how Howard responds to the light activity before ironing out a timeline for him to practice with teammates, and eventually, resume playing in games. At the very least, expect Howard's absence to extend through March, leaving Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant to fill nearly all the minutes at center until further notice.
More News
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Starting on-court work Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Likely out another month•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Updates rehab from back surgery•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Likely out 2-to-3 months•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Will likely require surgery•
-
Wizards' Dwight Howard: Seeing nerve specialist•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...