Wizards' Dwight Howard: Return not imminent

Though Howard (back) resumed light workouts Thursday in Washington, his return to game action isn't considered imminent, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Howard has been barred from on-court activity since undergoing spinal surgery in November and appears set to work out under the supervision of the Wizards' coaching and training staffs before getting reintegrated with teammates in practice. The Wizards will likely wait and see how Howard responds to the light activity before ironing out a timeline for him to practice with teammates, and eventually, resume playing in games. At the very least, expect Howard's absence to extend through March, leaving Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant to fill nearly all the minutes at center until further notice.