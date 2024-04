Davis (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Davis will shake off a questionable tag and likely draw a third straight start, as Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Tyus Jones (back) remain sidelined. Over his last 11 appearances (four starts), Davis has averaged 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.