Kuzma supplied 24 points (10-19 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds over 44 minutes in Wednesday's 122-119 overtime loss to Brooklyn.

Kuzma returned Wednesday after missing Washington's previous game with left shoulder soreness, leading all players in assists while hauling in a half-dozen rebounds and putting forth one of two 20-plus-point performances. Kuzma has recorded 10 or more assists in three games this season, adding at least 20 points and six rebounds in two of those performances. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in eight of his last 10 outings.