Shamet (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of the Monumental Sports Network reports.

Jordan Poole (ankle) is also questionable for the Wizards. Shamet usually sees minutes in the teens for the second unit, and if he's unavailable we could see Corey Kispert with a heavy workload. Jared Butler has played well in limited minutes this season and could be an option as well.