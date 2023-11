Shamet notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 17 minutes during Saturday's 136-108 loss to the Hawks.

The Wizards were missing Jordan Poole after he tweaked his ankle in warmups, but Shamet played less than usual due to the lopsided score. Jared Butler made a strong case for more minutes off the bench with an encouraging display Saturday, but Shamet has been solid lately and has scored in double figures in two straight games with a total of five three-pointers.