Neto (groin) compiled 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist across 16 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Wizards' 119-97 loss to the Hornets.

In his return from a four-game absence, Neto recaptured his spot in head coach Scott Brooks' rotation, which should leave less playing time available for the likes of Garrison Mathews and Jerome Robinson moving forward. Neto produced well enough on a per-minute basis in his first game back in action, but his fantasy utility will be limited mainly to deeper leagues while both Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are healthy.