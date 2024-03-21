Holmes (illness) is available for Thursday's game against Sacramento.
Holmes was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be available for a fourth consecutive game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 9.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.
