Holmes ended Thursday's 109-102 win over Sacramento with six points (2-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes.

Making his fourth straight start since returning from a toe injury, Holmes had his best rebounding performance since Nov. 5 of 2021, when he ripped down 20 boards as a member of the Kings. The 30-year-old center is averaging 9.4 points, 8.8 boards, 1.0 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.2 minutes a contest while getting the start in his last five games, and he should retain that role and workload until Marvin Bagley (back) is able to suit up again.