Rollins totaled 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five steals and three rebounds across 27 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 win over the Celtics.

Rollins was dominant for the Wizards, posting team-highs in points, assists and steals. He played in just 12 games as a rookie with the Warriors last season and logged just 5.2 minutes per game. Rollins will likely remain a key piece for the Wizards' Summer League squad.