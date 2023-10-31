Rollins closed with seven points (0-2 FG, 7-8 FT), one rebound, three assists and four steals across 12 minutes during Monday's 126-107 loss to the Celtics.

This was Rollins' second appearance of the season, and he played just six minutes in his other appearance. Both games were blowouts, so it's clear that Rollins has some work to do to become a regular in the rotation, though his defensive production did stand out Monday.