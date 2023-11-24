site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-ryan-rollins-ruled-out-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Ryan Rollins: Ruled out Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rollins (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Bucks.
Rollins is usually a fringe rotation player for the Wizards, so his absence doesn't have many fantasy implications.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 8 min read
Steve Alexander
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read