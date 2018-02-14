Wizards' Tim Frazier: Out Wednesday vs. New York
Frazier (nose) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Frazier suffered a broken nose during Saturday's game against the Bulls and underwent surgery Sunday, but apparently isn't ready to take the floor yet. With John Wall (knee) remaining out and Tomas Satoransky (head) questionable, the Wizards could end up being extremely shorthanded at point guard.
