Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes out 10 assists in win
Satoransky scored seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 win against Philadelphia.
While he did not make much of an impact as a scorer on Sunday, Satoransky still had an impressive statistical night. For the second time in his last four games, the guard tallied at least 10 assists. In relief of John Wall (knee) as Washington's point guard, Satoransky is averaging 6.0 assists in 12 starts. In addition, he is averaging 11.5 points since joining the starting lineup. With Wall sidelined through at least late March, Satoransky will have plenty more opportunities to contribute at the point.
