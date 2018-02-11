Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Leads team with 25 points

Satoransky finished with 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 victory over the Bulls.

Satoransky exploded for a career-high 25 points on just 12 shot attempts. That makes back-to-back double-digit scoring games after a couple of duds. He was forced out of the game late in the final quarter after taking a hard fall. He stayed down for a short period of time before walking off the court under his own power. There did appear to be some blood coming from his head but he was seen talking to his teammates as he left the floor. Tim Frazier (nose) also left the game and could miss time and if this is the case, Satoransky will get all the run he can handle. It is unclear whether he will need to enter the league's concussion protocol and we will consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.