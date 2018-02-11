Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Leads team with 25 points
Satoransky finished with 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 victory over the Bulls.
Satoransky exploded for a career-high 25 points on just 12 shot attempts. That makes back-to-back double-digit scoring games after a couple of duds. He was forced out of the game late in the final quarter after taking a hard fall. He stayed down for a short period of time before walking off the court under his own power. There did appear to be some blood coming from his head but he was seen talking to his teammates as he left the floor. Tim Frazier (nose) also left the game and could miss time and if this is the case, Satoransky will get all the run he can handle. It is unclear whether he will need to enter the league's concussion protocol and we will consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 14 points Thursday•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Held in check versus Pacers•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores career-high 19 points in victory•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes six assists in start•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Gains job security at point guard•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Scores 11 in Saturday's start•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...