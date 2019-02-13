Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Remains out Wednesday
Satoransky (personal) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Satoransky will miss his second-straight game due to a personal issue. Chasson Randle will start in Satoransky place and can be expected to play close to the 19 minutes he saw in Monday's game against Detroit.
