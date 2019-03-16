Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Unlikely to return vs. Hornets

Satoransky is doubtful to return after suffering a head injury Friday night against Charlotte, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Satoransky is being evaluated for a concussion and likely won't return for the Wizards. If he's indeed ruled out, look for Chasson Randle to take over at point guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories