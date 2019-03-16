Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Unlikely to return vs. Hornets
Satoransky is doubtful to return after suffering a head injury Friday night against Charlotte, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Satoransky is being evaluated for a concussion and likely won't return for the Wizards. If he's indeed ruled out, look for Chasson Randle to take over at point guard.
More News
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Dishes 11 dimes in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid production across board•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Career-high six steals in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...