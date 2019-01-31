Wizards' Trevor Ariza: Posts another average line

Ariza tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes Wednesday against Indiana.

Ariza didn't piece together a spectacular stat line by any means, but he remained a reliable contributor in Wednesday's 107-89 victory at home, snapping a two-game losing streak for his team. The 33-year-old has totaled 12 or more points in four of his previous five contests, good enough for a 15.6 ppg average across that span. Though he saw a smaller workload than normal against the Pacers, he figures to approach his season average in minutes (35.5) in Saturday's game against the Bucks.