Jones closed with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Magic.

Jones came up short again Wednesday, scoring just seven points in 21 minutes. He has now scored a total of just 23 points across his past three games, adding 12 assists and two steals. Despite starting, his playing time has been up and down all season, making his fantasy value very hard to trust. He remains a must-roster player, albeit one with limited upside.