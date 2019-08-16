Zhou agreed to a contract Thursday with the Chinese Basketball Association's Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Dario Skerletic of Sportando.com reports.

The No. 43 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Zhou made the jump to North America the following season and appeared in 19 games with the Rockets between 2017-18 and 2018-19. Zhou failed to attract interest from other NBA teams after the Rockets waived him last December.