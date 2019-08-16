Zhou Qi: Continuing career in China
Zhou agreed to a contract Thursday with the Chinese Basketball Association's Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Dario Skerletic of Sportando.com reports.
The No. 43 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Zhou made the jump to North America the following season and appeared in 19 games with the Rockets between 2017-18 and 2018-19. Zhou failed to attract interest from other NBA teams after the Rockets waived him last December.
More News
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...
-
Fantasy Basketball: Potential busts
Whether it's age, injury or role, there are tons of key players who could be in position to...
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...