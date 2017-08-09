2017 Outlook: Orleans Darkwa
Orleans Darkwa will again be a reserve running back for the Giants this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen should be ahead of Darkwa on the depth chart, and he could compete with Shaun Draughn for touches in a backup role. Most likely, Darkwa will need an injury to see increased playing time, which happened last year when he started two games. He finished 2016 with 30 carries for 111 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns and two catches for 12 yards. He started Week 4 at Minnesota and had 10 Fantasy points in a standard league, but he managed just one point at Green Bay in Week 5. We don't recommend drafting Darkwa in the majority of leagues this year, but he could be a waiver wire addition during the season if he gets the chance for increased touches.
