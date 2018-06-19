2018 Outlook: Adrian Peterson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Adrian Peterson, RB, FA

Adrian Peterson remains a free agent this offseason, and we'll see if a team signs the 33-year-old after he had an inconsistent season in 2017. Peterson split his time with New Orleans and Arizona last year after he was traded to the Cardinals prior to Week 6 last season. He had two big games with the Cardinals (Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay and Week 9 vs. San Francisco), but he ultimately ended the year on injured reserve with a neck injury and missed the final five games of the season. He's no longer a standout Fantasy running back, and it's doubtful he would be a featured option in 2018. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but Peterson is unlikely to be drafted in the majority of leagues with anything more than a late-round pick.

