2018 Outlook: Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde left the 49ers for the Browns this offseason as a free agent, and he's expected to share touches with Duke Johnson and rookie Nick Chubb. It's not an ideal situation, but Hyde will likely be the starter and handle the majority of work on rushing downs. Chubb will be a factor in that scenario, and Hyde should see a decline in his production as a receiver because of Johnson. In 2017, Hyde had the most work of his career and finished with over 1,200 total yards and eight touchdowns. Part of that was 59 catches for 350 yards, and those stats will be hard to replicate. We'll see how the Browns plan to use Chubb, and hopefully Hyde can still get enough touches to be a quality Fantasy option. But his Fantasy outlook is lower with his move to Cleveland as long as Chubb and Johnson stay healthy. We still like Hyde as a No. 3 running back/flex option with the Browns, but he's only worth drafting in Round 7 in standard leagues and Round 8 or later in PPR.