2018 Outlook: Chris Herndon
2018 fantasy player outlook for Chris Herndon, TE, Jets
The Jets selected rookie tight end Chris Herndon in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Miami, and he will compete for the starting job right away in New York. With Austin Seferian-Jenkins gone, the Jets are going with a revamped tight end group led by Clive Walford and Herndon. Should Herndon win the starting job in training camp, he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues. In 2017, Herndon had 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns, and he scored seven touchdowns in his three-year career at Miami. He has a lot to prove before Fantasy owners can consider him a starting option, but he's someone to keep on your radar during training camp. Don't draft Herndon in most seasonal leagues, and he's only worth a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
