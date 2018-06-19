2018 Outlook: Coby Fleener
2018 fantasy player outlook for Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
Maybe the third year with New Orleans will be the charm for Coby Fleener. Then again, maybe not. In two seasons with the club, Fleener has a 34.3-yard average and five touchdowns in 27 games. The Saints like him so much that they brought back Benjamin Watson this offseason to help their tight end corps. There's next to no reason to believe Fleener will have a turn-around season, so keep him out of your mind on Draft Day
