2018 Outlook: Darren Mcfadden

2018 fantasy player outlook for Darren Mcfadden, RB, Retired

Darren McFadden retired from the NFL and doesn't plan to play in 2018. We doubt he plans to make a return to the NFL at 31, and he should not be drafted in any Fantasy leagues this season

