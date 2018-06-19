2018 Outlook: Dolphins DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Dolphins DST

The Dolphins defense will have a new look in 2018 with players like Ndamokung Suh and Lawrence Timmons gone and new additions in rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick and Robert Quinn joining the team, as well as linebacker Raekwon McMillan coming back from last year's torn ACL. Losing Suh will hurt the middle of the defense, but a healthy McMillan can definitely upgrade the linebacking corps. And the Dolphins have to hope Quinn can improve the pass rush, which generated just 30 sacks in 2017. Miami also had just nine interceptions and six fumble recoveries. The Dolphins DST is not a unit to target on Draft Day, but it could become a bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.

