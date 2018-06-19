2018 Outlook: Jacquizz Rodgers

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers

It's highly unlikely Jacquizz Rodgers regains his role as the Buccaneers' top running back. He couldn't hang last season when given the chance. Such is the case, Fantasy owners shouldn't add him with any kind of expectations.

