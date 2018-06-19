2018 Outlook: Jordan Thomas

2018 fantasy player outlook for Jordan Thomas, TE, Texans

Jordan Thomas is aiming to land a roster spot this summer after joining the Texans via the sixth round of the draft. Thomas is a big dude -- 6-foot-5, 265 pounds and enormous 11-inch hands -- but he lacks experience after getting just 31 catches for four touchdowns in two seasons at Mississippi State. If there was ever a project player for the Texans to try to mold, Thomas is it. Rookie-only drafters, target this guy very late if your draft goes six rounds or more.

