The 2024 Fantasy Football season is on the way and the Fantasy Football Today team has drafted their initial player outlooks for the entire player pool heading into training camp. Things will change on the injury front, in free agency, and possibly on the trade market, but the Fantasy Football team led by Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings, and Dan Schneier have created player outlooks based on 2024 projection, June ADP (average draft position) and where these players have come off the board in our mock (and real) drafts through May and June. We'll use the FFT consensus PPR rankings (Jamey, Dave, and Heath's rankings) to go player-by-player for the eighth round (12-team leagues) of your drafts.

*These consensus rankings are updated through June 10.*

Round 8

"A suspension is possible for Rice after two off-field incidents, but that's just part of what's lowering expectations for his second season. Kansas City wasted little time this offseason adding to its receiving corps both in free agency (Marquise Brown) and the draft (Xavier Worthy with a first-round pick). Both could drag Rice's target volume down after he averaged 7.6 targets per game from Week 7 through the Super Bowl. That's especially problematic for Rice, whose average depth of target sank as the season wore on and he had just four games with more than 75 yards, postseason included. Both Brown and Worthy profile as downfield options for the Chiefs and Travis Kelce remains a fixture in the passing game, further making it unlikely for Rice to be more explosive in 2024, especially if his target share shrinks. Tack on a potential suspension and there's a clear picture of Rice disappointing Fantasy managers this coming season. He's worth considering once Round 8 starts in PPR (maybe Round 9 in non-PPR), but chances are someone else in your league will draft Rice before then." - Dave Richard

"Hopkins had stretches of dominant production in 2023 despite inconsistent QB play from rookie Will Levis. He turned 137 targets into 75 receptions and commanded a nearly 30% target share. He also found success in the vertical game with 27 receptions of 20+ yards. This is important because his ability to win on the vertical plane is crucial since it fits Levis' skill set. Hopkins will be more of a WR2 in 2024 after the team signed Calvin Ridley but he makes for a value pick in the Rounds 8-9 range of drafts." - Dan Schneier

"Singletary was expected to play second fiddle for the Texans in 2023, but instead, he took over as the lead back in Week 9. Singletary averaged 19 total touches per game and just under 90 total yards per game from Week 9 on. Despite not scoring many touchdowns, Singletary finished the season averaging the 21st-most Fantasy points per game. He joins a Giants backfield that lost Saquon Barkley and only rosters a pair of fifth-round draft picks behind him as depth. Singletary's projected volume makes him an excellent bet to return RB2 value and he's shaping up as one of the best value picks in the middle rounds of your Fantasy drafts." - Heath Cummings

"For the first time in his career, Ekeler will play on a new team in a new offense with a dual-threat quarterback. And after the 29-year-old saw all of his statistical metrics drop last season, it's natural to be cautious. Last season Ekeler never really looked like himself, especially after suffering a high-ankle sprain in September. The Commanders obviously see some good in him, but they also have Brian Robinson as a running-downs back as well as rookie dual-threat QB in 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels. Both figure to keep a cap on Ekeler's workload from week to week, including his target volume (he was at 5.3 per game last year, a five-year low). Draft Ekeler accordingly -- Round 7 in PPR is a reasonable time to grab him, though we'd wait at least one round in non-PPR formats. " - Dave Richard

"Expectations shouldn't be too lofty for Sutton even after his 2023 season when he scored 10 touchdowns. That's because Sutton failed to average even six targets per game in Denver's conservative offense and figures to be limited again in his opportunities in 2024. It doesn't help that Sutton missed offseason workouts over a contract dispute, nor is it a positive that he'll catch passes from a rookie -- even one that comes with a lot of collegiate experience like Bo Nix. Here's the reality: Sutton hasn't popped for over 12 PPR points per game since 2019, and even then it was 13.9. Unless Sutton's situation changes, think of him as a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best worth grabbing in the middle rounds." - Dave Richard

8.6: Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

"Spears has an excellent opportunity to take a big step forward in Year 2 and he will compete for touches with Tony Pollard. The most impressive part of Spears' rookie season was the role he earned in the passing game. That should carry over with new head coach Brian Callahan. He has an extensive track record involving his backs in the passing game. In 2023, Pollard struggled to return from an injury he suffered during the 2022 postseason and never looked his typical explosive self. If Pollard struggles again in 2024, Spears could be a league-winning pick. You can grab Spears in the Rounds 8-9 range of your drafts. " - Dan Schneier

"Love did more than hold his own in his first year as the starter in Green Bay in 2023. He proved to be a star, and Fantasy managers benefitted in a big way. This season, Love is worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. He's worth a mid-round pick in all one-quarterback leagues, and Love is a second or third-round pick in all Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Last year, Love took over for Aaron Rodgers and averaged 22.5 Fantasy points per game, including seven outings with at least 26.3 Fantasy points. He did an amazing job spreading the ball around to a diverse receiving corps that's loaded with talent, and all of those weapons return in 2024, hopefully with a fully healthy Christian Watson. Love will likely be drafted close to QB10 in the majority of leagues, and he could easily outproduce that value based on what he did in 2023. There's a lot to love about Love this year." - Jamey Eisenberg

"Optimism is high for Murray to return to his top-10 Fantasy QB form now that he's completely over his ACL rehab from 2023 and is armed with outstanding rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Cardinals passing game. In eight starts last season, Murray averaged 20.8 Fantasy points per game, notching at least 22 in half of them. That was good for 11th-best among quarterbacks in that time frame, continuing his trend of being a top-12 finisher in per-game Fantasy average (he was ninth in 2022 and seventh in 2021 and 2020). It would then make sense to target Murray as at least the eighth quarterback off the board in Fantasy drafts since he's had some consistency through his career and has the upside to have an even stronger season in 2024. Taking him by Round 7 in one-QB leagues doesn't feel like too big of a risk; if you want him in Superflex/two-QB drafts, be prepared to spend a top-15 choice." - Dave Richard

"Chubb has two significant things working against him this season. The first and most important is his recovery from last year's left knee injury suffered in Week 2, which was his ACL, MCL and meniscus. He's also 28, and Father Time is not on his side. But if he's healthy and ready for Week 1 then it's hard to bet against Chubb, and he's worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 running back as early as Round 6. Chubb's status will be worth monitoring in training camp, and hopefully he'll be close to 100 percent by then. The Browns have insurance for Chubb with Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman, and both could be factors in Cleveland even when Chubb is healthy. While Chubb might not return to his status pre-injury -- he averaged at least 15.4 PPR points per game in four seasons in a row prior to 2023 -- he can still be a starter in most leagues. Just don't overvalue Chubb because of his name and history, and keep an eye on his recovery prior to your Draft Day." - Jamey Eisenberg

8.10: Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

"There's so much more to Worthy besides his record-setting 40-yard-dash time at the NFL combine, which is why Fantasy managers figure to reach for him on Draft Day. Worthy led Texas in receiving yards each of the past three years and dominated not only downfield but also made things happen on short passes via screens and slants. Worthy is a good route-runner with great agility, but he's lean and figures to struggle with physicality at the NFL level. Truthfully it's catching passes from Patrick Mahomes that makes him attractive, and while rookie receivers have had a tough time adjusting to Andy Reid's offense in the past, we're just one year removed from Rashee Rice thriving as a rookie. Assume Worthy will make it to the Round 8-9 range in redraft leagues unless preseason reports are glowing. He's worth taking then, just as he's worth selecting late in Round 1 in all rookie-only formats." - Dave Richard

8.11: Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

"Benson figures to be the running back of the future for the Cardinals, but might the rookie unseat veteran James Conner for significant touches in 2024? Benson enjoyed back-to-back years of strong production at Florida State including over 1,100 total yards and at least nine rushing touchdowns each season. He's close to a finished product as a rusher thanks to his impressive bulk and outstanding speed, and he is still ascending as a pass-catcher and pass blocker. Benson provides the Cardinals with an insurance policy at running back for when Conner misses time (he's been sidelined for at least three games in five of his past six seasons), but he also figures to be their long-term rusher. If Conner slips up at any point, the primary gig might be with Benson. That's why Benson will be a popular pick starting in Round 8 in all redraft leagues. Also expect Benson to get snagged between eighth and 14th overall in rookie-only drafts depending on the format." - Dave Richard

"Edwards signed with the Chargers this offseason, and he's expected to open the year as the No. 1 running back in Los Angeles. Edwards is worth drafting as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy running back as early as Round 7 in the majority of leagues, with his value higher in non-PPR formats. He'll compete with J.K. Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal for touches, but Edwards should lead the team in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns if he stays healthy. And this is a favorable situation to play for Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was with Edwards in Baltimore as well. Edwards, 29, set career highs in 2023 with the Ravens in carries (198), rushing yards (810), rushing touchdowns (13), receptions (12) and receiving yards (180). He's unlikely to become a threat in the passing game, but Edwards could have another big season on the ground. He has the potential to be a top-24 running back in all leagues." - Jamey Eisenberg