Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was lost for the season after four plays last year. Now, he's reportedly skipping the Jets' mandatory minicamp. What should owners expect this season from Rodgers and offensive playmakers like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, and where should they fall in the 2024 Fantasy football rankings? Owners will need to decide where to target every member of the Jets during their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep and decide whether Hall have the potential to be one of the top scorers this season. The constant focus on New York could also result in multiple 2024 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins. Fantasy owners might be wary of drafting Dobbins after his 2022 season was ended by a torn ACL and his 2023 campaign ended with a torn Achilles in Week 1. He signed with the Chargers in the offseason, reuniting with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Dobbins told reporters that he felt fully healthy at the end of April, giving him a full summer to prepare for the 2024 season. Gus Edwards is the only other notable running back on the roster, and they will play in a familiar scheme under Roman. Dobbins has been productive when he has stayed healthy, so he is a high-upside player who is undervalued due to his injury history. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was unsurprisingly the first non-quarterback selected this year. Harrison, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, had more than 1,200 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns in each of his final two seasons at Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 receiver has been trained for the NFL seemingly since birth with his father being one of the best receivers in NFL history and he proved he's more than just his last name at Ohio State.

Harrison had at least 100 receiving yards in eight of 12 games last season, including often playing his best against the top competition. He scored at least one touchdown in 10 of 12 contests and had three games with at least 160 yards. The rookie is expected to immediately become the team's WR1 after Marquese Brown signed with the Chiefs and Harrison is the most naturally talented wide receiver in the organization. The Cardinals may find themselves trailing often and by wide margins, resulting in Kyler Murray needing to throw and seek out Harrison often, making him a prime candidate to become a 2024 Fantasy football breakout. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. Allen was acquired by the Bears in an offseason trade with the Chargers with the intention of surrounding rookie quarterback Caleb Williams with as many weapons as possible. Allen spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Chargers after entering the league as a second-round pick out of Cal.

While Allen was highly productive during his tenure with the Chargers, the model is calling for him to fall short of expectations in Chicago. The 32-year-old wide receiver has a 2024 Fantasy football ADP of 80 in standard PPR leagues, picked ahead of players like Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams. There will undoubtedly be some growing pains for Williams as a rookie, and Allen will be competing for targets with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet. See more Fantasy football busts 2024 here

