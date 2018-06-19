2018 Outlook: Packers DST
2018 fantasy player outlook for Packers DST
The Packers defense added big lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, drafted a pair of rookie cornerbacks with early-round picks, re-signed defensive back Tramon Williams and named Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, but is it enough to make the Packers DST good again? The Green Bay unit hasn't been a top-12 finalist since 2014 and still has a suspect pass rush (37 sacks last year). Pettine hasn't fielded a top Fantasy DST since he was with the Bills in 2013, and Rex Ryan called many of the shots then. The NFC North's offenses improved, especially in Minnesota, and the Packers have matchups against high-powered offenses like the Falcons, Rams, Seahawks and Patriots. But they start the season off against the Bears, Vikings, Redskins and Bills, so they should get off to a pretty good start. This has the feel of a DST you'll stream off and on throughout the season, so you might as well give them a shot right out of the gate. Take them with one of your last two picks.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...