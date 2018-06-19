2018 Outlook: Packers DST

The Packers defense added big lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, drafted a pair of rookie cornerbacks with early-round picks, re-signed defensive back Tramon Williams and named Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator, but is it enough to make the Packers DST good again? The Green Bay unit hasn't been a top-12 finalist since 2014 and still has a suspect pass rush (37 sacks last year). Pettine hasn't fielded a top Fantasy DST since he was with the Bills in 2013, and Rex Ryan called many of the shots then. The NFC North's offenses improved, especially in Minnesota, and the Packers have matchups against high-powered offenses like the Falcons, Rams, Seahawks and Patriots. But they start the season off against the Bears, Vikings, Redskins and Bills, so they should get off to a pretty good start. This has the feel of a DST you'll stream off and on throughout the season, so you might as well give them a shot right out of the gate. Take them with one of your last two picks.