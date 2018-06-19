2018 Outlook: Troy Niklas

2018 fantasy player outlook for Troy Niklas, TE, Patriots

Troy Niklas signed with the Patriots this offseason, and he will compete to be the No. 3 tight end behind Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen. Niklas has failed to make a significant impact with the Cardinals over the past four seasons, and he's missed 22 games due to injuries over that span. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, but Niklas is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues.

