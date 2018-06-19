2018 Outlook: Tyler Lockett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
Tyler Lockett didn't have a third-year breakout campaign in 2017, but he could make up for this season. Lockett will remain the starter opposite Doug Baldwin, and the Seahawks could be pass happy this year with a suspect run game and defense on the decline. Lockett will have to hold off Amara Darboh and Jaron Brown for targets, but Seattle has to replace a lot of production with Paul Richardson and Jimmy Graham gone this year (178 targets for 101 catches, 1,223 yards and 16 touchdowns). That should help Lockett, who is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He has the chance for a career year for him in 2018.
