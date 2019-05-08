2019 Outlook: Devin Funchess
2019 fantasy player outlook for Devin Funchess, WR, IND
The Colts are excited to add Devin Funchess to their receiving corps, but will he transform into a reliable Fantasy option? Funchess has been subpar throughout his career, notching career-highs in 2017 when he was the de facto No. 1 receiver for the Panthers and was pelted with targets. Odds are slim he'll come close to 100 targets in Indianapolis, making Funchess more of a touchdown-dependent receiver. That being said, Andrew Luck is an absolute maestro in the red zone and Funchess gives him another big body for defenses to deal with. Funchess also could be the pet project of coach Frank Reich, who admitted to liking his route-running skills. Don't be surprised to see Funchess get picked late in Fantasy drafts as a low-risk sleeper, and also don't be surprised if he winds up being a taller version of Donte Moncrief, who never amounted to huge numbers in Indy's offense.
