2019 Outlook: Marcus Green

2019 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Green, WR, ATL

Small but speedy receiver Marcus Green found his way onto the Falcons roster in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has extensive kick-return experience, so bank on him impacting Atlanta's special teams. If he displays his game-breaking speed enough during training camp, perhaps he could see a few snaps per week on offense, but that's not enough to make him worthy of a spot on a Fantasy roster.

